Boy Scouts Aim To Emerge Quickly From Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 19, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing the Boy Scouts of America in its Chapter 11 case told a Delaware federal bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the organization hopes to keep itself alive through a rapid bankruptcy process while also dealing fairly with the thousands of sexual abuse claims that have been filed against it. During an opening hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Jessica C.K. Boelter of Sidley Austin LLP said the Boy Scouts have 275 sex abuse claims pending against the parent organization as well as more than 1,000 additional claims against the nondebtor local scouting councils and individual charter organizations that are in various stages...

