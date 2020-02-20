Fla. Blue Cross Defends Exclusivity Rules At 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida has told the Eleventh Circuit that its rules barring agents from selling competing insurance policies are exempt from federal antitrust law, despite contentions from rival Oscar Insurance Co. and the U.S. Department of Justice. Florida Blue filed its brief on Tuesday opposing Oscar's bid to revive a suit contending that the exclusivity rules are anti-competitive. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron dismissed the case in September after finding that the rules constitute the "business of insurance" and were thus covered by the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which exempts certain insurance industry activity from antitrust scrutiny. Florida Blue argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS