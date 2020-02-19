Vape Cos. Tell 5th Circ. FDA Has No Right To Regulate E-Cigs

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- The e-cigarette industry faces an existential threat because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is about to impose regulations that violate separation of powers doctrine, a trade organization told the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday. The brief, filed by the United States Vaping Association and Big Time Vapes Inc., a vape shop in Mississippi, marks the latest bid to delay the FDA from enforcing its new rules cracking down on electronic nicotine delivery system products that don't have premarket authorization. The vaping parties argued in their brief that the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, or TCA, of 2009 was unconstitutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS