Ga. House OKs Ending Deference Requirement For Tax Cases

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Judges of Georgia courts could decide all questions of law without having to defer to rules, interpretations or determinations of the state’s tax agency under a bill that the House of Representatives has approved. By a vote of 158-8 on Tuesday, the House approved H.B. 538, which would free tax tribunal judges and other court judges deciding tax matters from the so-called Chevron deference standard. Under Chevron, judges deciding ambiguous questions of law may not impose their own interpretation of the relevant statutes but instead must rely on a “reasonable” interpretation from the administrative agency in question. The debate in Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS