Pa. Justices Rule Out Immunity For Clinic In Rehab Death

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania law shielding mental health providers doesn’t protect a Philadelphia-area rehabilitation center from a lawsuit stemming from the death of a patient because he had checked himself in to get off drugs, not treat a mental illness, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The justices said in a unanimous opinion that to qualify for immunity under the Mental Health Procedures Act, CRC Health Group Inc.’s Bowling Green-Brandywine Addiction Treatment Center had to have been treating 23-year-old Andrew Johnson for underlying mental health issues and not the drug addiction he was actually being treated for in 2012 when he developed a...

