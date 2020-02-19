Nursing Home Chain Settles Forced Rehab FCA Suit For $15M

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- Guardian Elder Care Holdings Inc. will pay the federal government $15.4 million to resolve a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging it forced patients to undergo rehabilitation regardless of whether they needed it and stuck Medicare with the tab, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. The settlement ends the qui tam lawsuit filed by whistleblowers Philippa Krauss and Julie White accusing the Pennsylvania-based nursing home chain, which operates more than 50 facilities nationwide, of running a scheme to defraud the federal government as early as 2011 to provide unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to boost profits. "Elder fraud is a priority of...

