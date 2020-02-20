Hospice Exec Claims Medicare Whistleblowing Led To Firing

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- A former executive director of an Idaho-based health care group said he was fired for reporting what he claims was Medicare fraud, alleging his co-workers performed patient discharges over the phone while billing Medicare for "face-to-face" visits. LHC Group Inc. fired whistleblower Jake Summers in January in an act of what he calls "outrageous and malicious retaliation," according to the Tuesday complaint. Just two days before he was fired, Summers reported his concerns about employees at the home health care and hospice service possibly committing Medicare fraud, the former executive alleged. He said he'd discovered the company's employees were breaking a...

