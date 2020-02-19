IRS Envelope Vendor Says Deal Unfairly Canceled By Gov't

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Michigan envelope maker recently told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims the government should not penalize it for failing to sell up to 19 million envelopes annually to the IRS because circumstances kept it from fulfilling its contract. Husky Envelope Products Inc. could not fulfill the contract, which it won in 2017, due to paper shortages caused by factors such as tariffs, the company said in a complaint Tuesday. The government should not have held the company responsible because of those factors and canceled the contract, causing more than $100 million in damages to the company, Husky said. “The cumulative effect...

