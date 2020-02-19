11th Circ. Says Fla. Can't Block Poor Ex-Felons From Voting

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that Florida cannot block former felons from registering to vote if they are unable to pay their court-ordered fines, deeming the requirement a violation of the Constitution's equal protection clause because it punishes those who cannot pay more harshly than those who can. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel affirmed a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from blocking the 17 indigent plaintiffs who are challenging the state's requirement for registering to vote. The Eleventh Circuit said denying former felons who genuinely cannot pay their fines the right to vote while allowing wealthier offenders access...

