Hemp Grower Says Drying Co. Destroyed $1.3M Of Its Crop

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin hemp grower says it lost more than $1.3 million in hemp when a company it hired to dry its plants destroyed them instead, in a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court Wednesday. Lake Country Growers claims High Plains Grains ignored signs its industrial dryer wasn't working properly, leading to a fire and the destruction of most of Lake Country's hemp. Thirty of those bags caught fire after an ember escaped from the dryer, and another 18 were damaged by smoke or contaminated. By the time Lake Country Growers got to High Plains to examine the damage to those bags,...

