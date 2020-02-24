Surestone, UK General Buyers Hit Pause On £95M Dispute

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 4:15 PM GMT) -- The buyers of UK General Insurance Group Ltd. have agreed to pause their lawsuit seeking up to £95 million ($121 million) from the insurer's former parent company Surestone for allegedly selling an “effectively worthless” company. High Court Judge Andrew Baker signed off on a Feb. 18 consent order putting the proceedings on ice until mid-June. The document does not detail why the case has been paused but does note that both sides have agreed to extend the deadline for the buyer, private equity-backed vehicle Chicago Bidco, to file its reply in the case until June 26. Chicago Bidco has claimed that Bermuda-incorporated Surestone...

