AXA Drops Pork Belly Shipping Insurance Suit Against MSC

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 4:55 PM GMT) -- Insurer AXA and a leading frozen ready-meal seller in Germany have agreed to pull their cargo damages claim at London's High Court against shipping giant MSC. AXA Versicherung AG and Tonnies Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG have dropped their suit against the Swiss shipping company, according to a consent order approved by Judge Phillip Pelling on Feb. 18. The companies were taking action against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA over damage to two cargo shipments carrying more than 57,000 kilograms of deep frozen pork belly while en route from Germany to China. The suit, which accused MSC of negligence and of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS