Pot Shop Wants Mass. City Sanctioned For Flouting Injunction

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- A medicinal marijuana dispensary blasted the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, accusing the Boston suburb of illegally setting up roadblocks to the business' pursuit of a recreational cannabis license and asking a state court judge to hold the city in contempt and issue sanctions. Revolutionary Clinics, which has two medical marijuana licenses and has been operating a clinic in Cambridge, pushed back on a Valentine's Day bid by the city to halt a Superior Court Justice's preliminary injunction. That ruling by Justice Kathleen McCarthy said Cambridge's ordinance requiring Revolutionary to wait two years before applying to open a recreational dispensary...

