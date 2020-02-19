'Crypto Oracle' Ordered To Stop Parroting Oracle Corp. TM

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered a cryptocurrency consulting company registered as "Crypto Oracle" to immediately cease advertising goods or services that bear reproductions of tech titan Oracle Corp.'s trademarks. Crypto Oracle LLC is using the tech giant's mark in its business name, domain names and social media account usernames, all for services that are related to offerings from Oracle Corp., said Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero while issuing a permanent injunction against the crypto company. "Specifically, defendants are using, without authorization, Oracle's ORACLE mark as part of the CRYPTO ORACLE name and mark to promote their own...

