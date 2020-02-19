Cybersecurity Biz Valued At $1.1B After Latest Funding Round

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- SentinelOne said Wednesday that it had raised $200 million from a group led by Insight Partners in a round that values the protection services software company at $1.1 billion and comes less than a year after the company collected $120 million from investors over the summer. The Series E funding round also included capital contributions from new investors Tiger Global Management, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, Vista Equity’s Vista Public Strategies and Third Point Venture, with previous investors also participating, according to a statement. The company intends to use the fresh funds to boost growth and ensure it can serve a growing customer...

