Seirus Asks To Undo 'Unjust' Ruling In PTAB Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Seirus is asking an Oregon federal court to rethink its “manifestly unjust” decision that it can hear a lawsuit lodged by rival Columbia Sportswear over Seirus’ supposed conspiracy with a Korean fabric vendor to challenge Columbia’s patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In a motion Tuesday, winter accessories company Seirus urged the court to reconsider U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon's December ruling that it has personal jurisdiction over the company, as the judge refused to grant Seirus’ bid to toss the lawsuit against it. Court documents show that the case was reassigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman this month....

