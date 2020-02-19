10th Circ. Says Home Aides In Colorado Can't Get OT

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Home health aides working for third-party employers in Colorado can't get overtime because they fall under an exemption in the state's wage law, the Tenth Circuit ruled Wednesday, nixing a $2.7 million loss for Maxim Healthcare and finding a lower court misread the law's "companionship exemption." A three-judge panel said that Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. doesn't owe a class of aides $2.7 million for unpaid overtime because the district court improperly determined that the exemption for companions applies beyond those employed by households or family members While the "companionship exemption," which applies to companions, casual babysitters and domestic workers employed by households...

