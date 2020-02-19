Bond Insurer Claims PR Highway Deal Was A Fraud

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Ambac Assurance Corp. is suing a Puerto Rican highway infrastructure company over concessions it holds for two highways, saying it took advantage of the island’s distressed financial state to get those concessions at a fraction of their real value, depriving the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority and its creditors of the revenue. In a complaint filed in Puerto Rico federal court, Ambac claims Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico LLC, or Metropistas, was well aware that PRHTA was insolvent, and that the island’s government was clawing back funds from it and other government entities, when it sought an extension to concessions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS