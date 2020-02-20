Kentucky Tax Talk: What 3 Bills Show About Governor's Plans

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Following the November Kentucky gubernatorial election, and the start of a new administration, the new year brought to the commonwealth several tax concerns to monitor: Is Gov. Andy Beshear going to continue to pursue his campaign promises of increasing tax revenue through gaming and other methods? Is the Republican-controlled Legislature going to support any of Beshear’s proposals? Alternatively, will the Legislature continue to initiate more expansive tax reforms following two important tax legislation years in 2018 and 2019?[1] Will the Kentucky Department of Revenue continue to focus on increased guidance and transparency, as it did under the prior administration, or instead seek...

