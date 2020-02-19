DOJ Antitrust Official Defends Compliance Program Policy

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- The head of criminal enforcement at the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division on Wednesday defended a new policy that allows companies to avoid prosecution for antitrust violations if they have put effective corporate compliance programs in place. Speaking at the American Bar Association's annual International Cartel Workshop, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers addressed concerns about the DOJ's July decision to consider company compliance programs when deciding whether to file criminal charges in antitrust investigations. Powers said the division has heard the move could hamper its long-standing policy of only providing immunity to the first company to alert enforcers about...

