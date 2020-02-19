Ex-UAW Official Gets 2 Years In Prison For Kickback Scheme

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A former United Auto Workers official was sentenced to more than two years in prison for taking $1.5 million in kickbacks and bribes and conspiring to launder money obtained through a pay-to-play scheme, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice's press release, Michael Grimes was handed a 28-month federal prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman on Wednesday. Grimes, who used to work as an administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, pled guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges in September. The charges against Grimes stem from an ongoing probe into a pay-to-play...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS