Roger Stone Judge Strikes Blow For Judicial Independence

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- The judge who sentenced Roger Stone for obstruction called President Donald Trump's remarks on the case inappropriate, a rebuke that former judges said served to underscore the importance of an independent judiciary in a distrustful era. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison on Thursday for obstructing investigations by Congress and the FBI into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump had called a proposed seven-to-nine-year sentence "very unfair," after which the U.S. Department of Justice revised its position to call for less time. While handing down the sentence, the judge implicitly...

