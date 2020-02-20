SEC Says Oil Execs Can't Add New Defendant To Ponzi Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that two men accused of conducting a $3.9 million Ponzi scheme with oil and gas offerings cannot try to pin the blame on a driller they allegedly worked with. The agency lambasted William Milles and Donald Lutzko for trying to add a third defendant to its enforcement action accusing them of targeting retail investors between July 2014 and July 2016 with guarantees of returns of 227% to 363% on investments in five oil and gas projects managed by their company, Capital Energy Group LLC. Securities law precludes the men from doing so without...

