20 Attys Picked To Lead Calif. Suits Against Juul

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday selected 20 attorneys to lead litigation consolidated in state court against troubled e-cigarette maker Juul, which is facing a barrage of suits over its alleged marketing to youth. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ann Jones appointed John Fiske of Baron & Budd PC and Rahul Rahul Ravipudi of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP to represent public entities, including schools, in the suits consolidated in the Judicial Council Coordinated Proceeding, or JCCP. The firms have filed lawsuits on behalf of school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego, alleging that Juul created a youth vaping epidemic that...

