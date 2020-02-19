Judges Delay Call On Trump Meddling In Roger Stone Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Judges Association has postponed indefinitely its emergency meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, over interference from the Trump administration and Attorney General William P. Barr in politically sensitive cases, though no reasoning has been offered for the delay. The organization called the meeting earlier this week in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice's unprecedented decision to lower the prison sentence recommendation for Roger Stone after the original suggestion — between seven and nine years — was criticized as unfair by President Donald Trump and an unnamed DOJ official. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning by...

