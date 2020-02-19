Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judges Delay Call On Trump Meddling In Roger Stone Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Judges Association has postponed indefinitely its emergency meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, over interference from the Trump administration and Attorney General William P. Barr in politically sensitive cases, though no reasoning has been offered for the delay.

The organization called the meeting earlier this week in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice's unprecedented decision to lower the prison sentence recommendation for Roger Stone after the original suggestion — between seven and nine years — was criticized as unfair by President Donald Trump and an unnamed DOJ official. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!