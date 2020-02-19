Oil Co. Officer Gets Nearly 6 Years In Venezuelan Bribery Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A former procurement officer of Venezuela's state-owned energy company was sentenced Wednesday to almost six years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme involving U.S.-based companies, including obstructing the government's investigation. Alfonso Eliezer Gravina-Munoz, who worked in the Houston office of Petroleos de Venezuela SA, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his 70-month prison sentence, according to the order. He pled guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and making false statements in connection with a tax return, as well as one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The U.S. Department of Justice...

