7th Circ. Asked To Undo $270K Sanction In Royalties Fight

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- Two inventors locked in a long-running intellectual property dispute over pool toys are fighting more than $270,000 in sanctions before the Seventh Circuit, arguing their lawsuit against Spin Master Corp. wasn't barred by four prior arbitration awards. Tai Matlin and James Waring said in a brief Wednesday that an Illinois federal court was wrong to hand down sanctions for the supposedly frivolous suit after the court had already ruled it didn't have jurisdiction in the case. The pair also argued the "oddly narrow" arbitration awards left the door open for litigation on the same matters. "No portion of the arbitration agreement...

