Utah Justices Revive Suits Alleging Needless Heart Surgeries

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Utah Supreme Court has effectively cleared the way for more than 1,000 patients to pursue claims against a cardiologist who they say performed unnecessary heart surgeries on them, ruling that a fraud allegation could suspend the state’s time limits for medical malpractice. The state’s highest court on Tuesday unanimously affirmed separate trial court rulings denying the dismissal of three suits accusing Dr. Sherman Sorensen of performing unnecessary heart procedures called PFO and ASD closures, which are intended to mend holes in heart chambers. The surgeries were performed on patients Johannah Bright, Pia Merlo-Schmucker and Lisa Tapp at St. Mark’s Hospital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS