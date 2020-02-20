Alcon Can't Clear New Contact Lens Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Florida judge refused to let Alcon escape antitrust claims that were added last year to multidistrict litigation over price-fixing, finding that the Swiss optics giant would have to face the newer accusation that it caused a discount lens reseller to lose sales and goodwill. “Lens.com had adequately identified how Alcon's actions injured it,” U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger ruled in an order Wednesday. The decision also rejected Alcon’s argument that Lens.com was too late to level claims in the MDL that had started without it in 2015, since the retailer had pointed to Alcon’s attempt to reach a pricing agreement with...

