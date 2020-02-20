FCA Strips License From Adviser Tied To British Steel Scandal

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 4:03 PM GMT) -- A financial adviser with links to the British Steel pensions scandal has appealed a Financial Conduct Authority ruling that last year saw it stripped of its regulatory permissions. A note by the FCA on Tuesday said West Midlands-based Fortuna Wealth Management Ltd. had asked for the ruling to be referred to the regulator’s upper tribunal. In August, the FCA removed permissions that would enable Fortuna to continue trading as a financial adviser and said that it could not sell its book of clients to another adviser without written permission. The company is accused of placing some of its clients in high...

