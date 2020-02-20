Small Business Disputes Body Teams Up With ADR Group

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 5:27 PM GMT) -- A new body created to settle disputes between British banks and businesses said Thursday it has teamed up with a London-based charity specializing in alternative dispute resolution. The Business Banking Resolution Service, an independent body set up to resolve complaints from small and medium-sized businesses against participating banks, has announced a partnership with the U.K.’s Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution, or CEDR. A team of experts from CEDR will review both historical and current cases from eligible businesses that have complaints against their banks, the Business Banking Resolution Service said. Samantha Barrass, chief executive of the BBRS, said the partnership will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS