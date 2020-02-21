EU Commission Pushes Tougher Climate Change Disclosures

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 3:44 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has launched a public consultation on its proposal to beef up rules forcing companies to give investors detailed information about their environmental practices, as part of the bloc’s latest bid to combat climate change. The European Union’s executive arm said Thursday it is seeking feedback from the sector on its review of the Non Financial Reporting Directive, a package of rules setting out what companies are obliged to tell their investors about their environmental and social policies. “Our transformation to a carbon-neutral economy means that people need more information from the companies they are investing in,” said Valdis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS