MIB 'Exploring Options' After Supreme Court Appeal Denied

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 3:54 PM GMT) -- The Motor Insurers’ Bureau said on Thursday it is considering its options after the U.K.’s top court denied an appeal over a landmark ruling, which could push up the costs of motor insurance for drivers across the country. The bureau said it was “very disappointed” after the Supreme Court refused permission on Feb. 13 to appeal a High Court ruling last year in the case of Motor Insurers’ Bureau v. Lewis. “We strongly believe that the outcome [of the case] places an unfair financial burden on ordinary motorists,” a spokesperson for the bureau said. The dispute, which revolves around the use...

