Davis Polk, Skadden Guide $13B Morgan Stanley-E-Trade Deal

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:52 AM EST) -- Morgan Stanley, counseled by Davis Polk, has agreed to buy Skadden-advised financial services company E-Trade for roughly $13 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that stands to fortify Morgan Stanley’s position as a leading wealth management business. Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Morgan Stanely will pick up E-Trade Financial Corp., with E-Trade shareholders receiving 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E-Trade share they own, according to a company statement. That consideration represents a value of roughly $58.74 per share. James Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said that the addition of E-Trade adds to Morgan Stanely’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS