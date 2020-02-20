Del. Judge May Dictate Fix For Zohar-Tilton Ch. 11 Dispute

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge left open the possibility Thursday of a court-fashioned alternative to competing plans for meeting a bankrupt creditor group’s demand for sales of nondebtor companies controlled by business turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton’s Patriarch Partners LLC. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens noted the option after two days of argument on a call by the collateralized loan-holding Zohar Funds for court approval of a plan to begin “monetizing” Tilton’s fleet of businesses, many of which have passed their loan payoff dates and stopped paying interest to Zohar. Tilton countered with her own potentially more time-consuming approach, saying a quick sell-off...

