Crowell & Moring Hires 10-Year Treasury & DOJ Alum In DC

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring announced Thursday that it has hired as a partner in its international trade and white collar & enforcement groups an attorney with a decade of government experience split between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Caroline Brown, who was most recently in the Office of Chief Counsel at the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, is also an alumnus of the DOJ's National Security Division. She arrives at Crowell's Washington, D.C., office with almost exactly 10 years' high-level government experience on matters involving anti-money laundering, economic sanctions and the Committee on Foreign...

