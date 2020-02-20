In BigLaw's War For High Court Clerks, Jones Day Is Winning

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Jones Day has hired 21 U.S. Supreme Court clerks in the last three years, coming in well ahead of peers as a handful of BigLaw firms compete in an “arms race” replete with $400,000 signing bonuses for talent with intimate insight into the justices, sources say. Jones Day announced this week that it had hired five clerks from the October 2018 Supreme Court term, following up last year’s announcement that it had hired 11 clerks, or nearly a third of all those that clerked during the October 2017 term. Among the other law firms that have hired clerks from last term are Kirkland & Ellis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS