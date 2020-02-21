Calif. Sues Over Trump's Effort To Divert More Water To Farms

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 12:22 PM EST) -- California on Thursday sued the Trump administration over its efforts to divert more water from the state's Central Valley for agricultural purposes, arguing it had based the decision on a faulty analysis that failed to protect endangered species. California’s lawsuit challenges October findings from the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that diverting more water wouldn’t unduly harm the delta smelt, chinook salmon and other species in the Bay-Delta Watershed. The state argues that the biological opinions reversed findings from about a decade earlier that water diversions were already harming species and that protections needed to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS