Collective Redress Schemes Can Manage Data Breach Suits

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- Recent court decisions, both in the U.K. and abroad, have potentially increased the exposure of firms to group litigation in relation to data security events. An intensified consumer litigation risk, coupled with greater regulatory scrutiny on data security, may cause firms to reassess the way in which they respond to security incidents. In this environment, a voluntary collective redress scheme may now be one of the most attractive ways to manage a firm’s exposure. The Decisions The courts have recently held that every individual whose data is compromised in principle suffers the same minimum level of harm, i.e., a “loss of...

