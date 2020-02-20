DC Judge Revives Visa Bid For Barchart Analyst

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- A market analyst at data and technology services provider Barchart.com had his H-1B visa bid revived after a D.C. federal court found the government had failed to consider key evidence about the job’s requirements. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not weigh evidence Barchart had submitted to explain why the company’s H-1B visa position required at least a bachelor’s degree. “The agency faulted plaintiff for failing to show why [Marcos Piva Pinheiro] Reis’s position as a market analysis representative required a bachelor’s degree or higher … Yet, nowhere in reaching this conclusion did the...

