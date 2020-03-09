Tactical Exercises For Managing Corporate Risk

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- There are many areas where tabletop exercises by management and boards can provide strategic advantages, and three of them are data privacy, cybersecurity breaches and random incidents, such as the coronavirus outbreak. Officers at companies who run tabletop risk scenarios, often with outside advisers, can obtain insights into their preparedness, gaps and vulnerabilities. They then have an opportunity to do a gap analysis, remediate and provide demonstrated and documented evidence that they took reasonable steps to have a state-of-the-art risk management program. This can go a long way to protect the company as current and future risks arise. General Tabletop Methodology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS