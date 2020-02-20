Jack Nicklaus, Golf Gear Maker Settle Image Rights Spat

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Florida-based company agreed Thursday to pay $15,000 to settle claims it used the image of golf legend Jack Nicklaus to promote a swing-training device after permission had lapsed. PowerPro Sports LLC also agreed to stop using Nicklaus’ image to sell its products. As of Thursday, the company had removed all references to Nicklaus from its website, including photos and videos. Videos of the 18-time major winner were still uploaded on YouTube channels associated with the company, however. The Nicklaus Companies LLC filed the initial complaint in Florida federal court last month, saying PowerPro improperly used the golfer’s image to promote its Powerchute golf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS