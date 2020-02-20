Enviros Push To Consolidate Yellowstone Bison Hunt Suits

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- An environmental group has asked a Montana federal court to consolidate two lawsuits that claim the state and federal governments mishandle Native American tribes' bison hunting on public land near Yellowstone National Park, saying the suits aim to make the hunts safer and more open for tribes. The group, Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, told the court Wednesday that consolidating the cases would advance judicial economy and help avoid duplicative or contradictory rulings since both stem from the same interagency bison management program. Cottonwood seeks to move its case, after consolidation, from Helena to Billings, where the other case, brought by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS