Health Network Can Pursue $18M Award Coverage

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge boosted hospital operator Providence Health & Services on Wednesday in its bid to force its insurers to cover a $17.5 million arbitration award that a neurosurgeon won against it in a wrongful termination action, ruling that a policy exclusion for breach of contract claims doesn’t bar coverage. Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez found that, while some of neurosurgeon David Newell’s claims in his arbitration action against Providence and affiliate Swedish Health Services were tied to his employment contract, he also asserted independent counts for violations of Washington state’s Law Against Discrimination, or WLAD. As a result,...

