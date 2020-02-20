Deka Immobilien Snaps Up Dublin Office Building For $165M

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- German real estate investor Deka Immobilien said Thursday it paid €153 million ($165 million) for a Dublin office building, which will be part of the investor’s new real estate fund. Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH said the building, known as “The Reflector,” is composed of about 124,000 square feet and includes 34 parking spaces. The building was completed in April 2019 and is fully rented to long-term tenants, including Airbnb, the announcement said. The property is in Dublin’s Docklands area, near the Grand Canal Dock, which Deka’s statement called “the most popular office area for tenants who are looking for large areas...

