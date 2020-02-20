Carlton Fields Expands In NY With Ex-Stroock Fintech Expert

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields is expanding its fintech and property and casualty insurance regulatory and transactional practice group with a new shareholder in the New York office who joins from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Huhnsik Chung, who also previously chaired the North American insurance practice at Baker McKenzie, joined the firm on Monday and will serve as co-chair of Carlton Fields' insurance group, the firm said in a statement. Chung told Law360 on Thursday that he joined the firm in part because of the relationships he's fostered with attorneys there whom he has worked with or against...

