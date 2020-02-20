Wildfire Victims Blast FEMA And Calif. Claims Against PG&E

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- Victims of the wildfires that scorched California in 2017 and 2018 are calling billions in bankruptcy claims filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. by federal and state emergency agencies for reimbursement for disaster spending unprecedented and unsupported by the law. The Federal Emergency Management Agency's $3.9 billion claim and California's Office of Emergency Services' $2.7 billion claim have no support in state and federal law, the official tort claimants' committee told the California bankruptcy court in filings made Wednesday, saying neither agency has ever sought such reimbursement before and that paying out those amounts would cut into the settlement the...

