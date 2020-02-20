West Virginia Bank Can't Sink Insufficient Funds Fees Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge said Wednesday that one of the state's bigger banks must face a proposed class action accusing it of soaking customers with millions of dollars in improper account fees, declining to dismiss the case on arbitration grounds and rejecting the bank's preemption arguments as "overbroad." In a 17-page decision, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers denied City National Bank of West Virginia's bid to escape litigation from customer Brenda Noe, who alleges the bank has broken its account agreements with her and other customers by regularly tagging their bounced transactions with more than one "non-sufficient funds" fee....

