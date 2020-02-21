Enviros Say Feds Must Act To Protect Ancient Lake Sturgeon

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is illegally dragging its feet on deciding whether to protect a fish species that dates back to the dinosaurs, environmentalists have alleged in Illinois federal court. Lake sturgeon were once plentiful in the Great Lakes and Mississippi River Basin, but their population has shrunk to less than 1% of historic levels, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups said in a complaint filed on Thursday. The FWS has preliminarily found that the fish deserve protection under the Endangered Species Act but have missed a deadline to make the decision final, according to the lawsuit....

