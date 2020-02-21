Ukrainian Oligarch Fights Jurisdiction In $27M Fraud Case

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 6:20 PM GMT) -- A Ukrainian oligarch is launching a bid to get High Court claims accusing him of pocketing $10.9 million from a business partner tossed out, arguing that English courts do not have jurisdiction to hear the case. Billionaire Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, his wife and his right-hand man Ivan Avramov — all defendants in the suit — are fighting efforts for the claims brought by Monaco resident and Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Shulman against them to be heard in London, according to a consent order signed off by Judge Andrew Henshaw on Feb. 17. Shulman claims Ivanyushchenko cheated him out of an investment in a building...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS